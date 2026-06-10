ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake in Travel Food Services, shares rise

Travel Food Services share price traded higher on Wednesday, snapping its three-day losing streak, amid a bullish trend in the broader Indian stock market today. Travel Food Services shares rose as much as 1.58% to an intraday high of ₹1,204.45 apiece on the BSE.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the acquisition of an additional stake in Travel Food Services, increasing its total shareholding in the company to above 5%.
In a regulatory filing, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said it bought 1,00,011 equity shares of Travel Food Services on June 08, 2026, representing 0.076% stake in the company. The transaction has been done through the open market.
“As a result of this purchase, the shareholding of the fund has exceeded 5% of the paid-up capital of the company,” ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said.
Prior to the acquisition, the fund house held 65,06,265 shares of Travel Food Services, representing 4.94% stake in the company.
After the latest transaction, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund now holds a total of 66,06,276 shares of Travel Food Services, representing 5.017% stake in the company.
Travel Food Services share price has fallen over 4% in one month, and has risen 3% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has declined 7% in six months.
Travel Food Services shares hit a 52-week high of ₹1,443.00 apiece on 27 November 2025, and touched a 52-week low of ₹1,009.00 apiece on 04 August 2025, on the BSE.
At 2:20 PM, Travel Food Services share price was trading 0.78% higher at ₹1,195.00 apiece on the BSE.