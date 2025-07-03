ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake to 5.05% in auto stock that has shed 30% in one year

Stock Market Today: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has raised its stake to 5.05% in an auto stock, according to its disclosure on the exchanges. The auto stock Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., where ICICI has raised its stake, has shed 30% in one year.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake in auto stock Sona BLW Precision Forgings ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, in its disclosure on the exchanges on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, announced the rise in stake.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (the Fund), under its various schemes, holds shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, or the BSE. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has acquired 355,097 shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, leading to a rise in shareholding exceeding 5%.

ICICI Prudential's disclosure on the BSE stated that "kindly note that the schemes of the fund have done an acquisition of 355,097 shares of the company on July 01, 2025. As a result of the aforesaid purchase, the shareholding of the fund has exceeded 5% of the paid-up capital of the company.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, prior to the fresh acquisition of shares, held 31,010,952 shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings. This translated into a 4.99% stake held by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund in Sona BLW Precision Forgings.

However, post acquisition of 355,097 shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, the fund now holds 31,366,049 shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings. This turns into 5.05% holdings of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund in Sona BLW Precision Forgings.

ICICI Prudential also clarified that the holdings by schemes of the Fund are from an investment perspective and not with the objective of seeking any controlling interest

Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price movement Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price gained almost 1% during the intraday trades on Thursday. The Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price, however, is still down almost 30% in last one year.

