ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake to 5.24% in Container Corporation of India

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has increased its stake in Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) after acquiring 44,06,207 equity shares through open market transactions on 30 June 2026, according to the exchange filing.
Following the acquisition, the fund house's shareholding in the state-owned logistics company rose to 5.24%, or 3,99,43,013 equity shares, from 4.66%, or 3,55,36,806 shares, crossing the 5% ownership threshold that requires disclosure under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
The filing stated that the acquisition was made for investment purposes, and further strengthens ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's exposure to India's logistics sector through its investment in CONCOR. On 30 June, the fund house acquired an additional 44,06,207 equity shares through open market purchases, increasing its stake by 0.58 percentage points. As a result, its shareholding in CONCOR rose to 5.24%, or 3,99,43,013 equity shares, from 4.66%, or 3,55,36,806 equity shares, prior to the transaction.
In a recent development, Ajit Kumar Panda has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), marking a key leadership transition at the state-owned logistics and multimodal transport company.
According to the company's exchange filing, the Ministry of Railways has approved Panda's appointment, which will take effect from 1 August 2026. He is currently serving as Director (Project & Services) at CONCOR and will hold the top post until his superannuation on 31 August 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
CONCOR share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹484 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹476.50 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock witnessed a sharp rally in mid-June, climbing from around ₹440 to the current ₹480 levels, and has since entered a consolidation phase within the ₹465-480 range over the past couple of weeks.
According to Bhosale, the short-term outlook remains positive, and a decisive breakout above ₹480 could trigger the next leg of the rally towards ₹530. On the downside, ₹465 is a crucial support level, and he recommends maintaining a 'buy on dips' strategy as long as the stock holds above this level.
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