ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake in RateGain Travel Tech. Stock ended in green

Stock Market Today: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises stake in RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. The stock traded in the green on Friday with gains of 1.75% despite Stock Market crash

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd share price opened at ₹529.95 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than previous close of ₹527.80. The RateGain Travel Technologies share price however went to rise to intraday highs of ₹537.75 which meant very close to 2% gains. The RateGain Travel Technologies share price ended the day with about 1% gains on the day when Sensex ended 0.56% lower

The RateGain Travel Technologies share price that had dipped to 52 week lows of ₹475.25 a couple of days back, is now seeing smart rebound.

The ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited taking stakes in RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd has added to the investor sentiments too.

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd -Stake bought by ICICI Prudential The ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited informed the exchanges that the schemes of the Fund have done acquisition of 1,62,281 shares of the company on February 19, 2025. As a result of the aforesaid purchase, the shareholding of the Fund has exceeded 5% of the paid-up capital of the company.

The holding by schemes of the Fund are from an investment perspective and not with the the objective of seeking any controlling interest, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company clarified .

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd had held 58,01,450 equity share of RateGain Travel Technologies prior to fresh acquisition of shares .

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company stake prior to fresh acquisition of shares stood at 4.92% in RateGain Travel Technologies.

However ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company bought another 1,62,281 equity shares of RateGain Travel Technologies or 0.14% stake and thereby now holds 59,63,731 equity shares or 5.06% stake in RateGain Travel Technologies

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company 's recent acquisition of shares of RateGain Travel Technologies was from the open market and took place of February 19, 2025.