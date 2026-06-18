ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund trims stake to 7.12% in Kalpataru Projects International

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has reduced its stake in Kalpataru Projects International Ltd through open market transactions, bringing its holding below the 8% mark, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) takeover regulations.

The disclosure, dated June 17, 2026, stated that ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, including iSIF under its various schemes and investment strategies, carried out a net sale of shares in Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

According to the filing, the fund sold a net 10,02,875 shares of the company on June 16, 2026. As a result, its shareholding declined by more than 2% of the company's paid-up capital compared with its previous disclosure made on December 10, 2021, when it held a 9.18% stake in the company.

Stake sale details The filing stated that the schemes and investment strategies managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund had carried out a cumulative net sale of 14,98,354 shares since the last disclosure submitted on December 10, 2021, which was based on holdings as of December 9, 2021.

Before the sale under consideration, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund held 1,36,64,251 equity shares of Kalpataru Projects International, representing 9.176% of the company's total voting capital. Following the disposal of 14,98,354 shares, the fund's holding declined to 1,21,65,897 shares, equivalent to 7.124% of the company's voting capital.

The transaction was executed through the open market route, according to the disclosure. The filing clarified that the disposal took place during the period between December 10, 2021 and June 16, 2026.

"The holding by schemes/investment strategies of the Fund are from an investment perspective and not with the objective of seeking any controlling interest," ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company said in the filing.

The disclosure also highlighted changes in the company's share capital since the previous filing. Before the disposal, the company's equity share capital stood at ₹29,78,18,416, comprising 14,89,09,208 shares of face value ₹2 each. After the disposal, the equity share capital stood at ₹34,15,45,092, comprising 17,07,72,546 shares of face value ₹2 each. The total diluted share capital after the disposal remained ₹34,15,45,092, comprising 17,07,72,546 shares of face value ₹2 each.

Kalpatru Projects stock performance The stock rose 2.5% in intra-day deals today to its day's high of ₹1,403.45, also its 52-week high.

Now, the stock has risen 39% from its 52-week low of ₹1,007.90, hit in March 2026. The scrip has been giving strong returns in recent times. It has risen 9% in 1 week, 11% in 1 month, 28% in 3 months, and 14% in the last 1 year.

Moreover, in the long term, the stock has given multibagger returns, rallying 223% in 5 years.