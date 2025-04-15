ICICI Prudential Q4 Results: APE drops 3% to ₹3,502 crore, ₹10k-mark crossed in FY25; dividend declared

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance annouced it's January March quarter results for FY25 and reported a 39.6 per cent jump in FY25 profit after tax at ₹1,189 crore, backed by strong growth in its retail protection business. The APE dropped three per cent in the March quarter
The insurer’s Value of New Business rose 6.4 per cent to ₹2,370 crore, with VNB margin at 22.8 per cent. The board declared a final dividend for FY25
