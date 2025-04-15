ICICI Prudential Q4 Results: APE drops 3% to ₹3,502 crore, ₹10k-mark crossed in FY25; dividend declared

Published15 Apr 2025, 05:34 PM IST
A cyclist passes a billboard advertisment for British insurance giant Prudential which has a tie-up with India's biggest bank, ICICI, in Bombay 30 September 2002. British insurance giant Prudential plans to cut almost 1,000 jobs and transfer them to India during the next two years as a cost-saving measure. AFP PHOTO/Sebastian D'SOUZA / AFP PHOTO / SEBASTIAN D'SOUZA
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance annouced it's January March quarter results for FY25 and reported a 39.6 per cent jump in FY25 profit after tax at 1,189 crore, backed by strong growth in its retail protection business. The APE dropped three per cent in the March quarter 

The insurer’s Value of New Business rose 6.4 per cent to 2,370 crore, with VNB margin at 22.8 per cent. The board declared a final dividend for FY25 

15 Apr 2025
