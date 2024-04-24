ICICI Prudential share price falls over 6% after Q4 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported a net profit of ₹174 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, falling 26% from ₹235 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s net premium income in Q4FY24 rose 17% to ₹14,788 crore from ₹12,629 crore, YoY.
ICICI Prudential share price declined over 6% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 results with a sharp drop in net profit. ICICI Prudential shares fell as much as 6.73% to ₹553.15 apiece on the BSE.
