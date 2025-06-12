ICICI Prudential, Trent to Tata Chemicals: 5 stocks to trade Ex-Dividend Today

Dividend Stocks: ICICI Prudential, Tata Chemicals, Trent Limited, Avantel Ltd and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are the 5 stocks that will trade Ex-Dividend Today

The record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend was set as Thursday June 12, 2025, by ICICI Prudential , Tata Chemicals, Trent Limited and JK Lakshmi Cement Limited.

The June 12 record date suggests that in order for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders to receive the dividend payout, investors who want to take advantage of the company's dividend payout should have purchased shares of these companies at least one day prior to the record date, in accordance with the T+1 settlement procedure.

Dividend Details ICICI Prudential Life Insurance - Company Limited - A final dividend of ₹0.85 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each had been declared by ICICI Prudential for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The approval of the dividend will be sought from shareholders at the 25th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, June 27, 2025. .

Trent Ltd- Subject to shareholder approval, the Trent Ltd's board of directors has proposed a 500% dividend, or Rs. 5/-per equity share of Re. 1/-each.

If authorized, the dividend will be paid on or after the fourth day following the end of the 73rd Annual General Meeting.

Tata Chemicals: In its meeting on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of Trent had proposed a dividend of ₹ 11 per common share of ₹ 10, which would need to be approved by the company's members at the 86th AGM. The Annual General Meeting or AGM is to be held on 30 June 2025.

The dividend if approved at the AGM will be paid on or after Monday, July 7, 2025, subject to any required tax deduction at the source.

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited- JK Lakshmi had recommended dividend of ₹ 6.50/-per equity share of ₹ 5 (130%) for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025. Thursday, June 12, 2025, has been set by the company as the Record Date for determining members' entitlements to dividend payments of ₹ 6.50/-per equity share of ₹ 5 (130%) for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.

Avantel Ltd - A final dividend of Re.0.20/- per equity share (i.e., 10% of the face value) of nominal value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year 2024-25, was recommended by Avantel Ltd

