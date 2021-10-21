Protection business, the Achilles' heel of ICICI Prulife

But growth and profitability don’t seem to have enthused investors and one reason was weak growth in retail protection. While overall retail APE was up 34%, much of this came from credit life and annuity. Simple protection products are margin-friendly and have been a key focal point for all life insurers including ICICI Prudential Life. The lacklustre performance of retail protection should worry, although much of this can be explained by the second wave restrictions. Another reason is the price hike due to elevated reinsurance prices. “Reinsurance pricing discussions are underway and management indicated passing on a likely reinsurance price hike later in 2HFY22. In the last instance of reins price hike, pure term prices were raised by an average of 15% on 35% reinsurance hike," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd wrote in a note. Analysts say that the firm would have to maintain, even boost, its growth from here on for profitability as margin improvement looks difficult.

