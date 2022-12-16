“The management maintained FY23 margins guidance range of 23-25% as they intend to reinvest incremental margins to drive growth. We, however, expect margins to bounce back once the revenue growth trajectory returns to double digits boosting operating leverage. Growth funnel (pre-stage of order book) deal win rate along with order book have remained stable QoQ and healthy. The company intends to drive growth by enhanced product offerings in next gen connectivity, IZO WAN, cloud, etc. It also continues to put feet on the street with new hiring and expanded regional presence through sales and marketing spends. The company indicated that supply chain issues continue to remain but it is trying to tackle it through advance ordering. The supply chain issue and delayed deliveries have also led to lower capex in Q1 and Q2. However, Tata Communications is now treating supply chain issue as business as usual. We believe that full blown recovery in revenues growth will only be possible when the supply chain issues get sorted," said the analysts.