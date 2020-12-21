ICICI Sec sees 51% upside in share price of this banking stock

> Better collections and strong PCR @ 64% to ensure credit cost moderation from FY22E onwards. While we expect interim spike in slippages owing to Covid over H2FY21E, calibrated growth over past two years and recent collection trends suggest that incremental stressed asset formation would be within manageable limits and is unlikely to dent balance sheet quality meaningfully. Further, current PCR @ 64% is likely to restrict credit cost, only to incremental slippages and negligible legacy provisions. The same gives us comfort to lower our credit cost assumption for FY22E to 1.7% vs 2.2% in FY21E (still higher than the 10-year historical average of 1.4%).