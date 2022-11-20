ICICI Sec sees an upside of 14% in 3 months of holding for this Navratna company

“In the longer term (three to five years), key orders in the pipeline are 140 light combat helicopters (LCH), 170 LUH, 60 marine ALH, 36 HTT-40, medium weight fighter (MWF) Tejas MK2. HAL is undergoing development programmes like LCA Tejas MK1A, Tejas MK2, TEDBF (twin engine deck based fighter), advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA), Indian multi role helicopter (IMRH), combat air teaming system (CATS). The development of these platforms will ensure orders inflow in the longer term for HAL. Moreover, addition of new aircraft & helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in armed forces provide visibility on continuous order inflows in maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). For LCA Tejas MK1A, the largest order in manufacturing, deliveries to IAF are expected from FY24E end. Moreover, execution of other key orders and sustained growth in MRO will drive revenue growth in double digits from FY25E. We expect HAL to deliver revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 10.3% and 14.7%, respectively, over FY22-25E. PAT is likely to grow at 14.2% CAGR (FY21-25E). Increase in profitability with strong asset turnover is expected to result in healthy return ratios over FY23-25E," they further added.