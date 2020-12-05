ICICI Sec sees an upside of 14% in HCL Technologies in three months

The brokerage feels the stock of HCL Technologies is well placed to move towards its recent highs of ₹900 and above in coming days.

The technology space has shown significant resilience in the last couple of months amid broader market volatility. ICICI Securities believe the sector is poised for the next round of upsides after a round of consolidation. HCL Technologies has retraced back to ₹800 levels after making lifetime highs near ₹900 in October. "As long positions are still intact in the stock, we believe it will resume its upward momentum in the short-ter," says ICICI Securities in its report. The brokerage gives a 'buy' rating to HCL Techgnologies with a target price of ₹980 and a time frame of three months. The brokerage recommends to buy in the range of ₹820- ₹840.

Here are the key highlights of ICICI Securities' report on HCL Technologies:

> The open interest in the stock has been increasing gradually in the last couple of months. The open interest in the stock has almost increased 50% since August along with the price movement as long positions were formed in the stock.

Despite recent profit booking in the stock, the open interest has remained intact suggesting prevailing long bias still exists. We feel the stock is well placed to move towards its recent highs of ₹900 and above in coming days.

> On the options front, the stock has the highest Call option base at the 900 strike followed by 850 strike. As it has started trading above | 850 levels, closure of positions is evident at ATM strikes and positions are moving to deep OTM strikes.

We expect continued upsides in it in the coming sessions. At the same time, Put open interest base is placed at the 800 strike from where the stock has seen a reversal recently.

> In the last three months, noteworthy delivery volumes increased in the stock at | 790-810 levels. We expect levels around ₹800 to act as important support for the stock in the short-term. In the mid-part of the November series, it already recovered from these levels. We expect the positive bias to remain intact above the said support level.

> Historically, the stock has seen its upward momentum towards its mean+3*sigma levels before witnessing any change of trend. Currently, mean+3*sigma for the stock is placed near | 940 levels. At the same time, immediate support can be expected near its mean+2*sigma placed near ₹800 levels.