ICICI Sec sees double-digit revenue growth in top IT companies in FY22, FY23

Post the management change, Infosys has invested in accelerating its digital stack and in improving sales & marketing efforts. This has resulted in revenue outperformance, narrowing of margin gap with the leader and positive momentum in deal wins. The recent multi-million dollar wins of Daimler and Vanguard are a case in point. The brokerage expects the company to continue to register healthy growth in revenues considering improving large deal win trajectory, digital acceleration and the company’s ability to provide end to end solution. "Further, we expect Infosys to register healthy margins in coming years led by rationalisation of onsite pyramid, automation, lower subcontracting cost and improvement in revenues. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,450 per share," says ICICI Securities.