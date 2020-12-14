ICICI Securities' 9-stock portfolio to benefit from coronavirus vaccine

With coronavirus vaccine knocking on the door, sectors which were most affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown will now be the prime beneficiaries as the economy opens up and normalcy creeps in. Sectors including Tourism, Entertainment, Real Estate, Building Materials, Malls could see a bigger turnaround as coronavirus vaccine becomes a reality. Keeping the same in mind, ICICI Securities has curated the Vaccine Winners - One Click portfolio which consists of top value picks across benefitting sectors.
Investment Profile of the Coronavirus Vaccine Winners- One Click portfolio is as below:
- Investment Amount - ₹17,445
- Risk - Medium
- Exposure - Equity Large cap, Mid cap and Small cap, as defined by Sebi
- Inception date - 8th December 2020
- Benchmark Index - NIFTY 500
The portfolio consists of nine stocks. It has a small cap bias with 65% of the portfolio weight in them, followed by 24% in mid cap and 11% in large caps.
Coronavirus Vaccine Winners- One Click Portfolio
Stock, Weight, No. of Stocks, Value Invested
EIH Ltd , 11.7%, 20, ₹2,040
ABFRL , 11.0%, 12, ₹1,920
Sunteck Realty , 11.0%,6, ₹1,920
Century Plyboards , 10.1%, 8, ₹1,768
Narayana Hrudayalaya, 10.9%, 5, ₹1,895
TCI Express , 10.3%, 2, ₹1,802
Cadila Healthcare , 10.7%, 4, ₹1,860
Total Portfolio Value, 100%, ₹17,445
Sebi defines top 1st to 100th stocks based on market cap as large caps, Next 101st to 250th as mid cap stocks and 251st onwards as small caps.