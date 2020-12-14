ICICI Securities' 9-stock portfolio to benefit from coronavirus vaccine

9-stock coronavirus vaccine winners portfolio has a small cap bias with 65% of the portfolio weight in them, followed by 24% in mid cap and 11% in large caps.

With coronavirus vaccine knocking on the door, sectors which were most affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown will now be the prime beneficiaries as the economy opens up and normalcy creeps in. Sectors including Tourism, Entertainment, Real Estate, Building Materials, Malls could see a bigger turnaround as coronavirus vaccine becomes a reality. Keeping the same in mind, ICICI Securities has curated the Vaccine Winners - One Click portfolio which consists of top value picks across benefitting sectors.

With coronavirus vaccine knocking on the door, sectors which were most affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown will now be the prime beneficiaries as the economy opens up and normalcy creeps in. Sectors including Tourism, Entertainment, Real Estate, Building Materials, Malls could see a bigger turnaround as coronavirus vaccine becomes a reality. Keeping the same in mind, ICICI Securities has curated the Vaccine Winners - One Click portfolio which consists of top value picks across benefitting sectors.

Investment Profile of the Coronavirus Vaccine Winners- One Click portfolio is as below:

Investment Profile of the Coronavirus Vaccine Winners- One Click portfolio is as below: Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Investment Amount - ₹ 17,445

17,445 Risk - Medium

Exposure - Equity Large cap, Mid cap and Small cap, as defined by Sebi

Inception date - 8th December 2020

Benchmark Index - NIFTY 500 The portfolio consists of nine stocks. It has a small cap bias with 65% of the portfolio weight in them, followed by 24% in mid cap and 11% in large caps.

Coronavirus Vaccine Winners- One Click Portfolio

Stock, Weight, No. of Stocks, Value Invested

EIH Ltd , 11.7%, 20, ₹2,040

ABFRL , 11.0%, 12, ₹1,920

Phoenix Mills , 13.1%, 3 ₹2,280

Sunteck Realty , 11.0%,6, ₹1,920

Century Plyboards , 10.1%, 8, ₹1,768

Narayana Hrudayalaya, 10.9%, 5, ₹1,895

TCI Express , 10.3%, 2, ₹1,802

Cadila Healthcare , 10.7%, 4, ₹1,860

Total Portfolio Value, 100%, ₹17,445

Sebi defines top 1st to 100th stocks based on market cap as large caps, Next 101st to 250th as mid cap stocks and 251st onwards as small caps.