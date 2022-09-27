ICICI Securities bullish on this multibagger specialty chemical stock, raises target price2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 11:05 AM IST
- The brokerage house has increased EPS estimates by 2-10% over FY23E-24E and also has raised target price
Listen to this article
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities hosted Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) management for an investor meet in Mumbai. The brokerage highlighted that t company is optimistic about the rising opportunity in fluoropolymers and battery chemicals over next 5-10 years.