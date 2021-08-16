Metal index hits record high. ICICI Securities bullish on these two stocks

India's largest steelmaker Tata Steel has reaped the benefits of the same as the steelmaker's share price has surged by ~3.5x over the last 12 months, from around ₹413 in August 2020 to ₹1,461 levels in August 2021. The steel giant is among the top global steel companies with an annual steel production capacity of ~34 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

