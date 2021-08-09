Sumitomo Chemical India's Q1FY22 numbers were almost in line with ICICI Securities's estimates. Its net profit for the quarter increased 33% on a yearly basis to ₹105.7 crore owing to higher other income. The company reported revenue growth of 20.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹782 crore, led by higher growth from herbicide segment (up 67.2% YoY). Gross margins rose 140 bps YoY to 36.1% while EBITDA margin improved to 19.2%, due to higher other operating cost. Its EBITDA was up 26% YoY to ₹149.8 crore.