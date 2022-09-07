ICICI Securities bullish on this PSU fertiliser stock, sees upside in 3 months2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:03 AM IST
- Within PSU fertilisers, the brokerage house said it remains constructive on Rashtriya Chemical & Fertilizer
Listen to this article
The Nifty PSE index remains in a strong uptrend forming a higher high low in all time frames and is on the cusp of generating a breakout above multi-year highs since 2017 indicating a structural turnaround, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.