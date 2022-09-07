ICICI Securities bullish on this PSU fertiliser stock, sees upside in 3 months

The brokerage expects the stock to maintain positive bias and head towards ₹117 levels (target price), with a Buy rating and has a stop loss of ₹91 and time frame of around three months, in the 123.6% external retracement of the recent breather ( ₹112-71). Monthly MACD is in uptrend and is seen rebounding taking support at its nine period’s average, thus validating positive bias, it added.