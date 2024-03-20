ICICI Securities delisting: Proxy advisors IiAS and ISS recommend voting for delisting proposal
ICICI Securities, the broking arm of the country’s second-largest private lender ICICI Bank, in June 2023 announced the delisting plan through a scheme of arrangement.
ICICI Securities delisting: Proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) and ISS have supported the delisting of ICICI Securities and have advised the shareholders of the company to vote in the favour of delisting.
