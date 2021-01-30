Based on InterGlobe Aviation's third quarter results, ICICI Securities has downgraded the stock to 'hold' with revised target price of ₹1,515.

"InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) will remain one of the biggest beneficiaries of the expected recovery from Covid with healthy signs of return of air traffic, steady PLFs complemented by strong balance sheet. Cash erosion has been stalled as of now with the liquidity measures taken by the company along with the advance sales/SLB profits, which has added to the business strength. Q3FY21 revenues came in lower than expected on account of lower yields. Expected delay in return of corporate traffic could lead to lower fares, which will put pressure on earnings in FY21. Q3FY21 adjusted loss stood at ₹820 crore. Post the 22% rally in stock price over the past three months, we downgrade the stock from Add to HOLD," said the brokerage.

Interlobe Aviation Ltd , which runs India's biggest airline IndiGo, reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday, as the Covid-19 pandemic kept air travel well below normal levels.

The company reported a net loss of ₹627 crore in the three months ended 31 December, compared with a profit of ₹490 crore a year earlier.

"Air traffic has seen a steady recovery. Average daily fliers have increased from 60k in May to ~244k in Jan'21. IndiGo also has managed to increase traffic from 1.2 mn passengers in Q1FY21 to 5.2mn passengers in Q2FY21 to 10.5mn in Q3FY21 with improvement in PLF from 61% to 65% to 72% during the same period, respectively. Compared to Q3FY20, 59% of the capacity was deployed in Q3FY21. IndiGo aims to operate Q4FY21 at 75-80% of the capacity of Q4FY20.

"But fares will remain under pressure as evident from Q3 (seasonally strong quarter) with yield lower than Q2 (seasonally weak) in FY21: Current traffic is in the VFR (visiting friend and relatives) category, which is price sensitive. Hence, yields are unlikely to increase. The price-inelastic demand is usually with business travel, which is absent currently. The trends too have not been great with flash sales beginning to appear from most players. There was estimated 3.5% sequential decline in fares for IndiGo, which led to higher-than-expected losses despite in line costs," the brokerage added.

Cash burn reduced from ₹30 crore per day in Q1FY21 to ₹25 crore in Q2FY21 to ₹15 crore in Q3FY21. The company has also received ₹600 crore working capital from a bank. Of the total ₹6,600 crore, additional liquidity (including the newly available credit line), ₹5,400 crore has been availed of by the company in 9MFY21, the brokerage noted.

"We factor complete traffic recovery in FY22 to FY20 levels and growth of 8% in FY23 over FY22. This can manifest from market share gain or organic demand recovery. Based on 20x core EPS of ₹57 and free cash balance of ₹14,700 crore, we downgrade the stock from Add to HOLD with a revised target price of ₹1,515 based on FY23 estimates (earlier ₹1,400 based on FY22E). We factor in RASK/CASK (including depreciation/interest) to move from ₹3.72/3.74 in FY20 to ₹3.80/3.52 in FY23E. CASK savings will be driven by fleet efficiency/cost savings. CASK ex-fuel is expected to move from ₹2.45 in FY20 to ₹2.41/2.51 in FY22/FY23E, respectively," said ICICI Securities

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd were last trading in BSE at ₹1,545.3 apieces as compared to the previous close of ₹1,588.35.

