ICICI Securities gives 'buy' tag to this metal stock

"Cost performance for the quarter was as guided before (up 5 per cent QoQ). Management continues to focus on downstream execution with value-added mix expected to double over the next 3-5 years (from 35-40 per cent of the current product mix). There were mentions of incremental hot mill capex in Novelis in the call, more details will emerge later. The strategic vibes remain as consistent as ever," the brokerage said.