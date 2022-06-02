In their research note, ICICI Securities Research Analysts Kunal Shah, Renish Bhuva, and Chintan Shah, stated that the senior management team of HDFC Bank (HDFCB) shared their perspective and thoughts on - 1) Why this is an opportune time to fructify the merger given housing loan growth opportunity with deeper penetration, regulatory convergence, conducive market development, pricing convergence, portfolio rebalancing, enhanced cross-sell, etc. 2) What gives them confidence on merger being approved in the proposed form and structure. 3) How the merged entity will continue to grow well above industry average as demonstrated in the past. 4) Reversion in RoE is estimated to be quick as capital is consumed and 5) How it will significantly accelerate its deposit engine through deeper and broader network expansion, reactivating front-end team aggression and not being an outlier on deposit rates.