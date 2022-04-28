ICICI Securities gives 'buy' tag to this multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock

Highlighting the reason for raising target of this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock, ICICI Securities report says, "We raise our FY23/24E revenue estimates by 6/2% respectively and EBITDA estimates by 3/4% factoring in a stronger-than-expected demand recovery in H1FY23E (Apr’22 onwards) to pre-Covid levels with FY23E consolidated revenue expected to grow 56% YoY to Rs47.8bn or 107% of FY20 levels. We expect FY24E revenue to grow 18% YoY to Rs56.5bn with an assumption of occupancies at 72% vs. 68% in FY19 and ARRs growing 7% above FY20 (pre-Covid levels) and contribution from new businesses driving revenue growth. The company’s efforts to bring down fixed costs and staff-to-room ratio are expected to result in EBITDA margins improving to 28% in FY23E and 32% in FY24E vs. 22% in FY20."