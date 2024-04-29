ICICI Securities initiates coverage on this beauty and personal care brand, sees 28% upside potential
The brokerage firm has released a target price of ₹550 per share, suggesting a potential increase of 28 percent from the present levels.
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Mamaearth's parent company Honasa Consumer, recommending a buy call. The brokerage firm has released a target price of ₹550 per share, suggesting a potential increase of 28 percent from the present levels.
