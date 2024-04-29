The brokerage firm has released a target price of ₹ 550 per share, suggesting a potential increase of 28 percent from the present levels.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Mamaearth's parent company Honasa Consumer, recommending a buy call. The brokerage firm has released a target price of ₹550 per share, suggesting a potential increase of 28 percent from the present levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamaearth, the flagship brand of Honasa Consumer, has established itself as one of India's fastest-growing BPC brands and has surpassed an annual turnover of ₹1,000 crore.

"We model revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 23%/51%/55% over FY24E-FY26E. We initiate coverage with BUY rating and DCF-based target price of INR 550. At our TP, the stock will trade at 71x FY26E EPS and 6x EV/Sales FY26E. Key risks include excessive competition, execution miss, low success in scale-up of new brands," the brokerage firm said in its note.

ICICI Securities highlighted that the consumer discretionary player's business model prioritizes digital channels, facilitating rapid product launches—an imperative in the competitive BPC sector. This approach also enables effective resource allocation in marketing and distribution, ensuring efficiency.

The brokerage stated that Honasa Consumer has developed a template based on social proof to establish brands. Particularly in sectors like beauty, characterized by high uncertainty regarding product performance and infrequent purchases, consumers seek social proof such as ratings or influencer-driven product education to aid in their decision-making process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mamaearth has emerged as the fastest growing brand in India to reach an annual turnover of INR 13bn in FY24E within 8 years of its launch. The execution is impressive compared to revenue performance of other leading traditional (GT/MT-heavy distribution) BPC brands in India," it further added.

In the past eight years, Honasa has broadened its brand range by incorporating The Derma Co, Aqualogica, and Ayuga through incubation, and by acquiring Dr Sheth’s and BBlunt.

Additionally, Honasa Consumer is progressing towards extending its presence in offline distribution channels. Unlike conventional beauty and personal care companies, Mamaearth generates a significant portion of its revenue, 51 percent, from online channels. Nonetheless, having achieved a certain level of maturity in the online platform sector, the company anticipates enhancing household penetration by expanding into offline distribution channels.

The shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd ended Monday's trading session in red, was down by 0.63 per cent to ₹426, against previous close at ₹428.70 per share.

