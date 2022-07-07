ICICI Securities, a brokerage firm, has a bullish outlook for the shares of Voltas and L&T Technology Services (LTTS). The brokerage has recommended a buying range of ₹960-984 with a stop loss of ₹914.00 and a target price of ₹1,084.00 for the shares of Voltas. The brokerage has a target price of ₹3450 and a buying range of ₹2980-3030 for LTTS with a stop loss of ₹2768. Both of these stocks were given a buy recommendation by the brokerage today, July 7, 2022, for a strong upside within 3 months of the target frame.

Voltas

ICICI Securities has said in a note that “The consumer discretionary space is gaining upward momentum after witnessing price and time wise correction. Further, falling metal prices (copper, aluminium) will help to lower inflationary pressure of raw material for AC companies. Key beneficiary of the same will be Voltas. We remain constructive on Voltas as the stock has undergone strong base formation in the vicinity of key support of ₹920, which has been held on multiple occasions over the past 15 months. Hence, it offers a fresh entry opportunity with favourable risk reward."

“We expect the stock to resolve higher and gradually head towards ₹1084 in coming months as it is confluence of 38.20% retracement of April-May decline ( ₹1348-922), and price parity of May-June rally ( ₹922-1058) projected from mid June low of ₹934. On the oscillator front, weekly stochastic logged a bullish crossover, indicating positive bias," said the brokerage."

“The company aims to achieve 10% market share by 2025 for the Voltbek brand. Voltas has also entered into a joint venture with Highly International (Hong Kong) Ltd to manufacture compressors in India. In the long run, we expect the company’s market share in the RAC segment to rise owing to rising income and aspirations of middle class household in India which will be a key demand driver for cooling products. We build 17.2% revenue CAGR and 37.5% PAT CAGR for Voltas over FY22-24E. The company has a healthy balance sheet with strong return ratios, wherein the RoE is ~11% and RoCE is ~15% as of FY22," said the research analysts of ICICI Securities.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

The brokerage has stated that “The technology space has remained largely range bound in the last couple of weeks with stocks like LTTS underperforming its peers. LTTS has corrected almost 50% from its highs early in the year and is showing initial signs of recovery. We believe the stock has significant room for upsides and the recent recovery is likely to continue towards ₹3400 and higher. The open interest in the stock has increased sharply in the last couple of months. The open interest in the stock was the highest since inception in the F&O space. However, the last few sessions of the July series saw closure of open interest indicating signs of short covering. We believe the ongoing short covering will continue, which may take the stock higher in the coming trading sessions."

“On the options front, after we saw significant writing in 3000 and 3200 Call strike, the highest Call OI base is at 3200 strike for the July series. However, continued closer is visible at ATM Call strikes of 3000 strikes. With initial sign of closure among Call writers, we expect the stock to be well placed to cross its Call base. At the same time, writing is visible at 3000 and 2800 Put strikes that should act as support levels on downsides," claimed the research analysts of ICICI Securities.

“The stock saw relatively high delivery based activity since mid June when it was hovering around ₹3000 levels. After a round of consolidation around these levels, it is finally moving out from consolidation. Furthermore, delivery volumes were seen near the support levels. Hence, the stock is likely to resume its upward trend amid positive consolidation ahead of quarterly results. The Delivery Z score reading in the cash segment indicates there is still room for further delivery pick-up in coming days. In due course, the up move should pan out in the stock," said the brokerage.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.