ICICI Securities is bullish on 2 large-cap stocks for strong upside in 3 months4 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 07:37 PM IST
ICICI Securities, a brokerage firm, has a bullish outlook for the shares of Voltas and L&T Technology Services (LTTS). The brokerage has recommended a buying range of ₹960-984 with a stop loss of ₹914.00 and a target price of ₹1,084.00 for the shares of Voltas. The brokerage has a target price of ₹3450 and a buying range of ₹2980-3030 for LTTS with a stop loss of ₹2768. Both of these stocks were given a buy recommendation by the brokerage today, July 7, 2022, for a strong upside within 3 months of the target frame.