ICICI Securities is bullish on 2 large-cap stocks for strong upside in 3 months

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

The brokerage has stated that “The technology space has remained largely range bound in the last couple of weeks with stocks like LTTS underperforming its peers. LTTS has corrected almost 50% from its highs early in the year and is showing initial signs of recovery. We believe the stock has significant room for upsides and the recent recovery is likely to continue towards ₹3400 and higher. The open interest in the stock has increased sharply in the last couple of months. The open interest in the stock was the highest since inception in the F&O space. However, the last few sessions of the July series saw closure of open interest indicating signs of short covering. We believe the ongoing short covering will continue, which may take the stock higher in the coming trading sessions."