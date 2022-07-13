ICICI Securities is bullish on these quality stocks for good upside in 3 months

The shares of Suprajit Engineering, Bajaj Finance, and Hero MotoCorp have all received a buy call from the brokerage company ICICI Securities. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹388.00 and a buying range of ₹332-348 for the shares of Suprajit Engineering. A stop loss of ₹314.00 has also been set. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹6,470.00 for the shares of Bajaj Finance and a buying range of ₹5850-5940 with a stop loss of ₹5,490.00. ICICI Securities has set a target price for Hero MotoCorp of ₹3350 and a buying range of ₹2825–2865 with a stop loss of ₹2568. The brokerage has set a target period of three months for all of these stocks, and readers should be aware that all the recommendations were issued on July 12.

