ICICI Securities is bullish on this debt free stock, sees upside in 3 months

With a market valuation of ₹42,078 crore, Bosch Ltd. is a large-cap corporation that operates in the auto ancillaries industry. Bosch Ltd (Bosch) offers products and services in the fields of consumer goods, energy, and building technology. The stock has gained 7.44 per cent over the past five trading days, and on Friday it closed at ₹14,300 on the NSE, up 3.46 per cent from the previous close. The company is almost debt-free and the high promoter shareholding of 70.54% is constant for the company for the last 3 years. With a target price of Rs. 15500 and a stop loss of Rs. 12700, brokerage company ICICI Securities is bullish on the stock. The stock has a potential upside of almost 9% from the brokerage's defined buying range of 13900-14250 with a goal period of three months.

