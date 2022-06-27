ICICI Securities is bullish on this mid-cap debt free stock for new high

Whirlpool of India Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the consumer durables industry with a market worth of Rs. 19,568 crore. On the NSE the stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹1,536 whereas it had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,550 on 12th October 2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹1,365.10 on 26th May 2022 indicating that at the current level the stock is trading at a discount of 40% from high. According to facts available on Value Research, the stock is debt-free. On the other hand, brokerage house ICICI Securities is bullish on the stock and has set a target price of ₹2000, which would represent a new high for the stock and a possible gain of 30% from its current price.

