ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal, JM Financial: Top stock picks for 2025

#4 Ashok Leyland

ICICI Securities’ most bullish pick for 2025 is Ashok Leyland on which it has set a price target of ₹295, representing a 36% upside from the 23 December market price. This ₹64,568 crore market cap stock has been growing its sales and net profit at a three-year CAGR of 33% and 206%, respectively. However, the stock trades at a PE ratio of 25x, below its 5-year median of 29x. The lower valuation is because of its high debt, which is 4.3x its equity.