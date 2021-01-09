ICICI Securities positive on TCS stock amid above estimate Q3 results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a healthy set of Q3FY21 results. Analysts believe the results of the IT major were above their estimates on all fronts. "The growth was across geographies and verticals. The QoQ growth in revenues was led by healthy demand in core transformation services and conversion from earlier deals. In terms of geographies (in CC terms), North America grew 3.3% QoQ, UK & Continental revenues increased 4.5% QoQ & 2.5% QoQ," says ICICI Securities.