“Gujarat Fluoro has outlined strong growth outlook for FY23 R125 and R142B to potentially add 10-11 ktpa to sales quantity from nil in FY22, benefit of 15-20% price increase in PTFE flow-through new fluoropolymers – expansion in capacity, and higher sales in more profitable products (FKM and PVDF) and likely double-digit price increase and new plant commissioning in fluorospecialty segment, and rise in utilisation," the note stated.

