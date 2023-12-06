ICICI Securities re-initiates coverage on Info Edge with BUY reco, sees 29% upside
After an around 35 percent decline from its all-time high in the last 2 years due to concerns about IT hiring and global economic uncertainties, brokerage house ICICI Securities has re-initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. This is because, with improvements in the global macro outlook and positive trends in IT hiring, the stock is expected to re-rate.
