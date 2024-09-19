Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities has maintained its 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹ 600 apiece, indicating a potential upside of 42% from the latest closing price.

Shares of logistics service provider Delhivery have been facing significant selling pressure from investors. Since August 2022, the stock has been trading below its IPO price of ₹487. In May, the stock dropped by 14.23 per cent, and although it has partially rebounded in the following months, it has not yet surpassed the highs reached in May.

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities has identified several key factors contributing to the stock’s underperformance. These include the slowdown in the third-party logistics (3PL) market, exacerbated by the increasing in-sourcing at Meesho; the rapid growth of quick commerce within the e-commerce sector, where logistics are typically managed in-house; and the increasing market share of some competitors within the 3PL space.

Despite these challenges, the brokerage notes that Delhivery is consolidating its leadership position in the express parcel market through a focus on cost control and service quality. In the PTL segment, it said the company has gradually approached 90 per cent of the combined volumes of Delhivery and Spoton, and has achieved profitability at the service EBITDA level starting Q4 FY24.

Therefore, the brokerage continued with its 'buy' rating on the stock, keeping its target price at ₹600 apiece, which signals an upside potential of 42 per cent for the stock from its latest closing price of ₹423.

Market dynamics favor Delhivery The brokerage recently met with the company’s management, who shared their insights on the market dynamics. Management informed the brokerage that Meesho’s ongoing insourcing could create significant challenges for some competitors, potentially leading to market consolidation that would benefit Delhivery.

They explained that disaggregation is only beneficial when partnering with companies that have a lower cost structure in specific parts of the value chain. Since Delhivery views itself as a cost leader across all segments of the value chain, it does not intend to list its services on platforms like Valmo.

The brokerage, citing management, noted that Delhivery’s value proposition in the Part Truckload (PTL) sector lies in offering the broadest and fastest reach with high-quality service. While most PTL companies limit their networks to 4,000-5,000 pin codes due to density requirements, Delhivery’s e-commerce operations enable it to reach nearly 19,000 pin codes across the country daily.

Management informed the brokerage that, given the rapid growth of quick commerce (QC) within the broader e-commerce space, Delhivery is exploring opportunities in QC by leveraging its strengths in warehousing, distribution, and last-mile logistics for online brands. However, the company does not plan to compete in the 15-minute delivery ecosystem. Clarity on the monetization of its SaaS business is expected in FY26, according to management.

As of March 31, 2024, Delhivery operated 29 automated sortation centers equipped with 41 sorters, handling a monthly sortation capacity of approximately 213 million shipments. This figure does not include an additional 20 smaller sorters. The efficiency of a logistics network is measured by its sortation capacity, not just the number of sorters or centers.