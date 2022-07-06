ICICI Securities says to buy these quality stocks for a sharp upside in 3 months

Torrent Pharma

The brokerage has said in a note that “The open interest in the stock was relatively subdued in the last six months. However, with the recent relative outperformance in the pharma space, the stock has seen a gradual build-up of open interest in the last couple of weeks with the recent price performance. However, there is ample room for a further increase in open interest. We believe fresh long additions may be seen, which should take the stock higher in the coming trading sessions. The stock witnessed noteworthy delivery based activity in May 2022 at the level of ₹~2800, which is a crucial support for the stock. Since accumulation was seen in this stock last month, we believe downsides are limited in it while positive momentum is likely to remain intact in the stock above ₹2800 levels."