ICICI Securities see a strong upside in 3 months of holding for this metal stock

With a market valuation of ₹5,072.04 Cr, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is a mid-size business that operates in the metals and mining sector. One of the firms in the pig iron and iron castings industries with the strongest growth is Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited. The brokerage firm ICICI Securities sees a strong upside in the stock in a target frame of 3 months only and for this, the brokerage has set a buying range of ₹354-362, a target price of ₹418.00 and a stop loss to be maintained at ₹318.00. The stock has given a breakout from fifteen months of consolidation, signalling strength and offering fresh entry opportunities, said the brokerage.

