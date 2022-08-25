ICICI Securities sees a new high for Apollo Tyres in 3 months: Should you buy?

With a market valuation of ₹15,690.17 crore, Apollo Tyres Ltd. is a mid-cap company that engages in the tyre industry. One of the top tyre producers in the world is Apollo Tyres. Apollo Tyres' shares ended trading today on the NSE at ₹247.40 per share, down 1.04% from the previous close of ₹250. 1,811,459 shares were traded in total, which is less than the 20-Day average volume of 3,774,125 shares. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹268.30 on 19th August 2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹165.25 on 7th March 2022 which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 7.78% below the high and 49.71% above the low. ICICI Securities, a brokerage, has set a buying range of ₹244–252, a target price of ₹285, and a stop loss recommendation of ₹227.00 since it believes the stock has excellent upside potential. The stock has a 15% potential upside from its current market price to achieve its target price, which would be a new high for the shares of Apollo Tyres in a set target period of 3 months.

