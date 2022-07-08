ICICI Securities sees good upside for Tata Steel in 3 months: Should you buy?

“Leveraged positions in the stock have declined noticeably till the current series as stock prices remained in a declining trend. However, since the early July series, the stock has been witnessing long accumulation where OI has risen marginally. The stock has been able to trade above its resistance level of ₹900, suggesting further upsides. The stock has been witnessing accumulation near the support level of ₹840-850. With continued Put writing in 800 and 860 strikes, we expect downside risk to be limited. On the other hand, Call OI of 860 and 880 strike is already witnessing closure of positions suggesting positive bias in the stock. These positions are expected to aid it in breaking the option range on the higher side," the brokerage has said in a note.

