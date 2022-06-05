ICICI Securities sees over 40% upside potential on this banking stock

ICICI Securities has said “In retail banking, the bank has launched India’s first digital end-to-end car loan disbursing engine. It is looking to launch digital end-to-end solutions for NTB customers for personal loans by Q3FY23. Bank will also increase its distribution presence for gold loans by 3x and offer the product pan-India by Q4FY23. Bank differentiates on digital/tech landscape by delivering technology at a global scale (7x UPI switch volumes in 3 years, 3x growth in core banking transaction volumes, 4.4bn ATM switch transactions in FY22) through assisted (rural) and unassisted (urban) journey experience."

