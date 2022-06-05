ICICI Securities sees over 40% upside potential on this banking stock

ICICI Securities has maintained a buy recommendation on the shares of HDFC Bank with a target price of ₹1,955, representing a 41.64 percent upside potential from the last traded price of ₹1,379.
HDFC Bank Ltd is a banking company with a market capitalization of ₹7,66,314.71 crore. HDFC Bank is one of India's largest private banks, with 6,342 branches and 18,130 ATMs spread over 3,188 cities and towns. ICICI Securities has maintained a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹1,955, representing a 41.64 per cent upside potential from the last traded price of ₹1,379.
As per the brokerage, HDFC Bank is to increase its share of wallet and product holdings for existing-to-bank (ETB) clients. It has reimagined the supply chain landscape. Identified growth opportunities include: i) new-to-bank (NTB) corporate clients, ii) corporates looking to tap PLI scheme benefits, iii) becoming the largest and most preferred bank for MNCs.
ICICI Securities has said “In retail banking, the bank has launched India’s first digital end-to-end car loan disbursing engine. It is looking to launch digital end-to-end solutions for NTB customers for personal loans by Q3FY23. Bank will also increase its distribution presence for gold loans by 3x and offer the product pan-India by Q4FY23. Bank differentiates on digital/tech landscape by delivering technology at a global scale (7x UPI switch volumes in 3 years, 3x growth in core banking transaction volumes, 4.4bn ATM switch transactions in FY22) through assisted (rural) and unassisted (urban) journey experience."
The brokerage has also claimed that the “Bank will launch Payzapp 2.0 mobile commerce payment app, which will facilitate frictionless customer onboarding and accept all payment forms (UPI, cards, BNPL, wallet, etc.) across offline and online merchant acceptance points for all spend categories. Other digital initiatives include Turbo No Touch Digital Card Program, selfservice digital platform to access and service card payments, SmartHub Vyapaar 2.0."
“Commercial & rural banking segment, an enabler for 60-70% of the bank’s PSL requirement, has potential to grow at 25-30% in FY23 targeting to achieve FY23 disbursements equivalent to outstanding book as of FY22. It will double its revenues by FY25 and can consistently deliver more than 3% RoAs. Strategy is oriented towards geographical expansion, market share gain, customer acquisition and deeper village penetration," further added the brokerage.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.