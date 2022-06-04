ICICI Securities sees over 49% upside potential on this chemical stock

ICICI Securities has said in a report that “UltraTech Cement’s (UTCEM) board has approved cement capacity expansion of 22.6mnte (~17% of expected FY23 India operations base of 130.9mnte) at a capex of ~Rs129bn (US$76/te which the company expects to complete by FY25. The fresh round of capacity expansion will take UTCEM’s total India grey cement capacity to ~154mnte from current 114.6mnte, implying 10.4% CAGR during the next three years. Factoring-in the said expansion, industry has announced ~110mnte capacities to be added over the next three years with UTCEM alone adding 35% of it and nearly two-thirds of the additions by the top-4 group."