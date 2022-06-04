ICICI Securities sees over 49% upside potential on this chemical stock

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UltraTech Cement Ltd is a large cap company in the cement industry with a market cap of ₹163,931.84 Crore. The company's Board of Directors has approved a cement capacity increase of 22.6 million tonnes at a cost of Rs129 billion, which the company plans to finish by FY25.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
UltraTech Cement Ltd is a large-cap company in the cement industry with a market cap of ₹163,931.84 Crore. The company's Board of Directors has approved a cement capacity increase of 22.6 million tonnes at a cost of Rs129 billion, which the company plans to finish by FY25. Based on the new CAPEX disclosed, ICICI Securities has maintained a buy call on UltraTech Cement shares with a target price of ₹8,500, representing a 49.71 per cent upside potential from the last traded price of ₹5,677.60.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
UltraTech Cement Ltd is a large-cap company in the cement industry with a market cap of ₹163,931.84 Crore. The company's Board of Directors has approved a cement capacity increase of 22.6 million tonnes at a cost of Rs129 billion, which the company plans to finish by FY25. Based on the new CAPEX disclosed, ICICI Securities has maintained a buy call on UltraTech Cement shares with a target price of ₹8,500, representing a 49.71 per cent upside potential from the last traded price of ₹5,677.60.
ICICI Securities has said in a report that “UltraTech Cement’s (UTCEM) board has approved cement capacity expansion of 22.6mnte (~17% of expected FY23 India operations base of 130.9mnte) at a capex of ~Rs129bn (US$76/te which the company expects to complete by FY25. The fresh round of capacity expansion will take UTCEM’s total India grey cement capacity to ~154mnte from current 114.6mnte, implying 10.4% CAGR during the next three years. Factoring-in the said expansion, industry has announced ~110mnte capacities to be added over the next three years with UTCEM alone adding 35% of it and nearly two-thirds of the additions by the top-4 group."
ICICI Securities has said in a report that “UltraTech Cement’s (UTCEM) board has approved cement capacity expansion of 22.6mnte (~17% of expected FY23 India operations base of 130.9mnte) at a capex of ~Rs129bn (US$76/te which the company expects to complete by FY25. The fresh round of capacity expansion will take UTCEM’s total India grey cement capacity to ~154mnte from current 114.6mnte, implying 10.4% CAGR during the next three years. Factoring-in the said expansion, industry has announced ~110mnte capacities to be added over the next three years with UTCEM alone adding 35% of it and nearly two-thirds of the additions by the top-4 group."
The brokerage has claimed that “Hence, this would lead to better industry consolidation and better pricing, in our view. Besides, based on historical trends, many of these capacities may get delayed and speed of execution would depend on demand growth. We believe UTCEM, with its large pan-India diversified market presence, premium brand positioning, timely capacity creation, increased cost efficiencies and strong balance sheet is better placed to gain market share / improve margins in the medium term. We continue to value UTCEM at 15x FY24E EV/E and maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs8,500/sh. Key risk: Lower demand / pricing, and sharp cost escalations."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ICICI Securities has also said that many of the announced 110mnte capacity additions may get delayed due to various reasons (based on historical trends). For example, recent cost pressures may shrink profitability of the industry participants, especially for mid and smaller companies in the short-term, and the resultant cash flows available for capex may shrink. This could lead to delay in implementation of the announced expansions.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.