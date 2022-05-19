ICICI Securities sees strong 40% upside in this commodity exchange stock

MCX has recently announced 174 per cent final dividend in FY22. MCX informed Indian exchanges about the recommendation of its Board of Directors citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, has recommended a final dividend of ₹ 17.40/- per equity share (face value of Rs.10/- each) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source and the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The date of Annual General Meeting, the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for payment of dividend and the date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be intimated subsequently."