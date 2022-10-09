ICICI Securities sees strong bullish trend for this Tata group stock in 3 months

Tata Motors has a strong bullish trend, according to the brokerage ICICI Securities, since its stock's risk-reward ratio is favourable at its 52-week EMA.
Tata Motors has a strong bullish trend, according to the brokerage ICICI Securities, since its stock's risk-reward ratio is favourable at its 52-week EMA. The brokerage company has advised investors to purchase Tata Motors shares in a price range of ₹410–417 while maintaining a stop loss of ₹378, which will push the stock's target price to ₹460.00 in 3 months of the target period.
The research analysts of ICICI Securities have said in a note that “The Auto index is regaining upward momentum after forming a higher base above the 100-day EMA that coincided with multi-year breakout zone of 12100. The share price of Tata Motors remains lucrative at the current juncture as it bounced from 52-week EMA, which has offered incremental buying opportunity on several occasions since August 2020. Hence, it offers a fresh entry opportunity with a favourable risk reward set up."
They have further added that “On the structural front, over the past 11 months, the stock has retraced 61.8% of September-October 2021 rally ( ₹268-536). The slower pace of retracement signifies inherent strength that bodes well for durability of the next leg of the up move."
For the shares of Tata Motors, they have claimed that “We expect the share price to head towards ₹460 in coming months as it is 61.8% retracement of the August-September decline ( ₹494-390). Among oscillators, the weekly Stochastic has logged a bullish crossover amid oversold conditions, indicating positive bias, going ahead."
“The company reported muted Q1FY23 results. Consolidated EBITDA margins for the quarter were at 8.2%, down 650 bps QoQ, primarily driven by the subdued performance at JLR, which reported EBITDA margins of 6.3% and EBIT margins of negative 4.4%. Consolidated loss after tax was at ₹5,007 crore. Indian operations, in contrast, performed well across CV and PV segments. The management commentary, however, on the demand outlook was positive with pending order book at JLR pegged at ~2 lakh units. With improving chip availability, the company was confident of increasing wholesale volumes from Q2FY23 onwards with EBIT margin target retained at 5% for full year i.e. FY23 and FCF target unchanged at £1 billion. It continues to endeavour to be near net automotive debt free (~ ₹50,000 crore) by FY24E. On the Indian demand outlook, it expects the CV space to grow in double digits in FY23 while is already operating near optimum levels on the PV side." said the research analysts of ICICI Securities.
“We build 14.3% consolidated sales CAGR for TML over FY22-24E along with improvement in margins to 14.1% levels by that time and a return to profitability at the PAT level. At the CMP, the stock is trading at ~4.2x EV/EBITDA on FY24E numbers with RoCE-RoE seen in the range of ~13-15% in FY24E. It stays committed to its long term vision of healthy profitability at JLR, positive free cash flow generation and consequent de-leveraging of balance sheet. With a broader vision in place, other positive drivers include secured funding for its EV business (PV), launch of affordable offerings in the E-PV domain (Tiago) as well as big order wins in the electric-bus space domestically," they stated.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
