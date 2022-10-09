ICICI Securities sees strong bullish trend for this Tata group stock in 3 months

“The company reported muted Q1FY23 results. Consolidated EBITDA margins for the quarter were at 8.2%, down 650 bps QoQ, primarily driven by the subdued performance at JLR, which reported EBITDA margins of 6.3% and EBIT margins of negative 4.4%. Consolidated loss after tax was at ₹5,007 crore. Indian operations, in contrast, performed well across CV and PV segments. The management commentary, however, on the demand outlook was positive with pending order book at JLR pegged at ~2 lakh units. With improving chip availability, the company was confident of increasing wholesale volumes from Q2FY23 onwards with EBIT margin target retained at 5% for full year i.e. FY23 and FCF target unchanged at £1 billion. It continues to endeavour to be near net automotive debt free (~ ₹50,000 crore) by FY24E. On the Indian demand outlook, it expects the CV space to grow in double digits in FY23 while is already operating near optimum levels on the PV side." said the research analysts of ICICI Securities.