ICICI Securities sees strong gain for this Navratna stock in 3 months of holding

With a market valuation of ₹15,354.24 Cr, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a Navratna CPSE company. It is one of the country's largest integrated bauxite, alumina, aluminium and power-generating companies. The brokerage company ICICI Securities is bullish on the stock as it claims that on Friday closing NALCO has given a breakout above six months rectangular consolidation signals resumption of up move and offers fresh entry opportunity as well as weekly RSI in an uptrend and rebounding taking support at its nine-period average thus validates positive bias. The research analysts of ICICI Securities have recommended to buy the stock in a price range of ₹80-83, and maintaining a stop loss of ₹76.00, and have set a target price of ₹94.00. The brokerage has set a target frame of 3 months for the stock to hit its target price.

