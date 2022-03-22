ICICI Securities sees strong upside in this multibagger stock. Do you own?

"With waning of Covid cases leading to reopening of offices/malls and resumption in international travel, we expect the company’s annuity and hotel business to see a significant leg up from Q1FY23. We expect BRGD’s share of rental NOI to grow at 25 per cent CAGR over FY21-24E to ₹5.7bn driven by incremental lease out of 2.4msf of vacant area across assets by Mar’23 in Bengaluru and Chennai. Further, we expect the company’s hotel business to clock a marginal EBITDA of ₹0.3bn in FY22E, Rs0.8bn in FY23E and ₹1.1bn in FY24E vs. FY20 EBITDA of ₹0.9bn. For the residential business, we model for flattish sales value of Rs28.1bn in FY22E but expect sales bookings of ₹36.5bn in FY23E and Rs43.4bn in FY24E driven by new launches," the brokerage said.