ICICI Securities sees strong upside in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

The brokerage went on to add that it is further complemented by healthy financials (18 per cent PAT CAGR over FY16-FY20 and average RoE of 15.5 per cent over FY18-FY20) and strong management. While FY21/FY22 have been impacted by covid, we see good prospects for more than 20 per cent premium CAGR in Indian health insurance space till FY30 on the back of: 1) structural under-penetration, 2) increasing consumer awareness and 3) rising affordability. The ICICI Securities report said that they see STAR well placed to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}