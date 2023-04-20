ICICI Securities share price dips after weak Q4 results, ₹9.25 dividend declaration1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:13 AM IST
- ICICI Securities share price today opened downside and went on to dip around 5 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today
Stock market today: ICICI Securities share price today witnessed strong sell off heat after weak fourth quarter results for the financial year 2022-23. The brokerage company declaring ₹9.25 per share dividend to its shareholders also failed to keep its shareholders' faith in early morning deals. ICICI Securities share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹432 apiece on NSE, logging around 5 per cent dip from its Wednesday close of near ₹461 apiece.
