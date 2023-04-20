Stock market today: ICICI Securities share price today witnessed strong sell off heat after weak fourth quarter results for the financial year 2022-23. The brokerage company declaring ₹9.25 per share dividend to its shareholders also failed to keep its shareholders' faith in early morning deals. ICICI Securities share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹432 apiece on NSE, logging around 5 per cent dip from its Wednesday close of near ₹461 apiece.

ICICI Securities dividend

Despite reporting 23 per cent dip in consolidate net profit of the company, ICICI Securities has declared dividend of ₹9.25 per share for its shareholders. The brokerage company's announcement is a sigh of relief for the ICICI Securities shareholders as the stock has delivered zero return in year-to-date (YTD) time as ICICI Securities share price has nosedived from around ₹495 to ₹463 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 6.50 per cent dip in this time.

The dividend stock informed Indian bourses about the dividend citing, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2023, inter-alia, approved the recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 9.25 (Rupees Nine and Twenty Five Paise only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the Shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

ICICI Securities Q4 results

In Q4FY23 results, ICICI Securities reported a 23 per cent fall in its profit after taxes (PAT) to ₹263 crore against ₹340 crore in the same quarter in FY22. It reported a nominal 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its retail revenue to ₹778 crore. Due to weakness in the Equity Capital Market (ECM), the company's total consolidated revenue stood at ₹885 crore, which was down by 1 per cent compared to the the revenue earned during the same period in previous financial year.