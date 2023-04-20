Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  ICICI Securities share price dips after weak Q4 results, 9.25 dividend declaration
Back

Stock market today: ICICI Securities share price today witnessed strong sell off heat after weak fourth quarter results for the financial year 2022-23. The brokerage company declaring 9.25 per share dividend to its shareholders also failed to keep its shareholders' faith in early morning deals. ICICI Securities share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of 432 apiece on NSE, logging around 5 per cent dip from its Wednesday close of near 461 apiece.

ICICI Securities dividend

Despite reporting 23 per cent dip in consolidate net profit of the company, ICICI Securities has declared dividend of 9.25 per share for its shareholders. The brokerage company's announcement is a sigh of relief for the ICICI Securities shareholders as the stock has delivered zero return in year-to-date (YTD) time as ICICI Securities share price has nosedived from around 495 to 463 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 6.50 per cent dip in this time.

The dividend stock informed Indian bourses about the dividend citing, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2023, inter-alia, approved the recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 9.25 (Rupees Nine and Twenty Five Paise only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the Shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

 

ICICI Securities Q4 results

In Q4FY23 results, ICICI Securities reported a 23 per cent fall in its profit after taxes (PAT) to 263 crore against 340 crore in the same quarter in FY22. It reported a nominal 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its retail revenue to 778 crore. Due to weakness in the Equity Capital Market (ECM), the company's total consolidated revenue stood at 885 crore, which was down by 1 per cent compared to the the revenue earned during the same period in previous financial year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout