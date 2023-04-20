The dividend stock informed Indian bourses about the dividend citing, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. April 19, 2023, inter-alia, approved the recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 9.25 (Rupees Nine and Twenty Five Paise only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the Shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

